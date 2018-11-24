//НАШИ ПАРТНЕРЫ

АН публикует список российских олигархов из перечня интересов Великобритании

24 ноября 2018, 11:21

В распоряжении АН оказался документ, который находится на сервере правительства Великобритании. Он содержит перечень ключевых фигур, с которыми контактируют британские власти.

Документ достаточно обширный. Он включает в себя практически все мало-мальски значимые для Великобритании сферы публичной деятельности: от игроков в крикет и констебелей полиции до лордов и представителей кабинета министров. В списки включены все значимые фигуры, своеобразные генералы различных профессий. К слову, в разделе «Вооруженные силы» действительно указан перечень лиц с должностями не ниже генеральских.

В список олигархов, интересных британскому правительству попали Роман Абрамович и Алишер Усманов. Они оба фигурируют в разделе олигархов «Richlist». Там 164 фамилии. Все персоналии являются видными бизнесменами, владельцами крупнейших компаний. Рядом с каждой фамилией указана сфера бизнес-интересов.

Алишер Усманов с пояснением индустрии «Добыча полезных ископаемых и инвестиции» находится на первой строчке. Роман Абрамович на шестой строчке. Он фигурирует там как нефтяник и промышленник.

Среди фамилий, которые привлекли внимание корреспондента АН был указан Геннадий Боголюбов. Правда, его фамилия была написана с ошибкой. Там пропущена последняя буква. Вместо Боголюбова у англичан получился Боголюбо. Он украинский миллиардер. Вместе с Игорем Коломойским (которого нет в британском списке) Боголюбов был соучредителем и совладельцем группы «Приват».

В середине списка указан некий Владимир Махлай. Возможно речь идет о бывшем главе корпорации «Тольяттиазот». Известно, что он весной 2011 года официально отошел от дел. Но теперь всплыл в списке интересов правительства Великобритании.

Наконец, в числе фамилий фигурирует Евгений Швидлер. Его называют российско-американским миллиардером. По некоторым данным он поддерживает связи с Абрамовичем.

 

 

 
АН публикует весь список фамилий из списка Rich-list правительства Великобритании

#ИМЯ?

Industry

AlisherUsmanov

Miningandinvestment

LenBlavatnik

Investment, musicandmedia

Sri Hinduja

Industry and finance

Gopi Hinduja

Industry and finance

Lakshmi Mittal

Steel

Roman Abramovich

Oil and industry

John Fredriksen

Shipping and oil services

David Rueben

Property and internet

Simon Reuben

Property and internet

The Duke of Westminster

Property 

Ernesto Bertarelli

Pharmaceuticals

Charlene de Carvalho

Inheritance, brewing and banking

Michel de Carvalho

Ingeritance, brewing and banking

George Weston

Food

Galen Weston

Retail

Kirsten and Jorn Rausing

Inhertitance and investment

Hans Rausing

Packaging

Carrie Perrodo

Oil, Gas, Wine

Francois Perrodo

Oil, Gas, Wine

German Khan

Investment

Joseph Lau

Property

Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber

Hotels, food and industry

Philip Green

Retailing

Nicky Oppenheimer

Diamonds and mining

Earl Cadogan

Property

Sir Richard Branson

Transport, finance, fitness

Idan Ofer

Shipping

Joe Lewis

Foreign exchange and investment

Sir Anthony Bamford

Construction equipment

Nathan Kirsh

Cash and carry, property and investment

Sir James Dyson

Household goods

Ravi Ruia

Energy

Eddie and Sol Zakay

Property

Bernie Eccelstone

Motor racing

Alan Parker

Duty-free shopping

Sir Henry Keswick

Property, retailing and hotels

Baroness Howard de Walden

Property (Inherited)

Sir David Barlcay

Property and media

Sir Frederick Barclay

Property and media

Mike Ashley

Sports equipment and fashion

Laurence  Graff

Diamonds 

Ian Livingstone

Property

Richard Livingstone

Property

John Whittaker

Property

Anil Agarwal

Mining 

Mark Pears

Property

Antonio Luiz Seabra

Cosmetics

Lord Paul

Industry

Sri Prakesh Lohia

Textiles and plastics

Bruno Schroder

Finance

Francois-Henri Pinault

Fashion, Films

Salma Hayek

Fashion, Films

Jean Claude Gandur

Oil and gas

Farhad Moshiri

Industry and football

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou

Aviation

Mahdi al - Tajir

Metals, oil, and gas

Sir Adrian Swire

Industry, transport, property

Aristotelis Mistakidis

Commodities

Peter Hargreaves

Finance

John Caudwell

Mobile phones

The Fleming family

Finance

Eddie  Healey

Property and kitchens

Malcolm Healey

Property and kitchens

Alan Howard

Hedge fund

Poju Zabludowicz

Property and hotels

Anita Zabludowicz

  

Alki David

Industry

Alexander Mamut

Investment 

William Grant

Spirits

Ajay Kalsi

Gas

Viscount Portman

Property

Clive Calder

Music

Yusuf Hamied

Pharmaceuticals

Bernard Lewis

Fashion and property

Mark Coombs

Finance

Tom Morris

Discount stores

Alex Beard

Commodities

Lord Ashcroft

Business services

Lord Grantchester

Retailing and football pools

Henadiy Boholyubo

Finance, Industry

Sir Ian Wood

Oil services and fishing

Mohamed al-Fayed

Retailing

Lord Kirkham

Furniture and investment

Ayman Asfari

Oil services

Michael Moritz

Internet

Harriet Heyman

Internet

Stephen Rubin

Sportswear

Will Adderley

Home furnishing

Simon Arora

Discount stores

Richard Elman

Commodities

The Thomson family (Andrew Thomson)

Media

Alexander Knaster

Finance

Sir Charles Dunstone

Mobile phones

George von Opel

Finance, Property

Emily von Opel

Finance, Property

Alastair Salvesen

Transport and plant hire

Robin Sheppard

Scrap metal

Sir Anwar Pervez

Cash and carry

Peter Smedvig

Shipping, oil and gas services

Sir Ken Morrison

Supermarkets

John Hargreaves

Fashion 

Jim McColl

Engineering

Jim Ratcliffe

Chemicals

Wafic Said

Finance

Nadhmi Auchi

Finance

Benzion Freshwater

Property

Robert Miller

Duty-free shopping and finance

Michael Platt

Hedge Fund

Peter Coates

Gambling

Denise Coates

Gambling

John Coates

Gambling

Jon Hunt

Estate agency and property

Michael Hintze

Hedge Fund

Dame Mary Perkins

Opticians

Douglas Perkins

Opticians

Vladimir Makhlai

Industry

Ellis Short

Finance

Lord Ballyedmond

Pharmaceuticals

Richard Desmond

Media and property

Lord Sugar

Electrical goods

Chris Lazari

Property

Fred Done

Gambling

Peter Done

Gambling

The Earl of Iveagh

Brewing and property

Tony Murray

Plant hire, property and fire protection

Urs Schwarzenbach

Foreign exchange 

Jasminder Singh

Hotels 

Eugene Shvidler

Oil and gas and investment

Sir Cameron Mackintosh

Entertainment

Christoph Henkel

Chemicals

Roger De Haan

Leisure

Peter De Hann

Leisure

Jim Mellon

Property and finance

Frank Timis

Minerals, oil and gas

Niklas Zennstrom

Internet and software

Lord Laidlaw

Conferences

Lord Vestey

Meat

Simon Nixon

Internet

Sir Brian Souter

Transport

Peter Green

Mining and inheritence

The Duke of Devonshire

Land

Viscount Rothermere

Media

David Ross

Mobile phones and property

Peter Jones

Property

Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani

  

Ranjit Boparan

Food

Baljinder Boparan

Food

Richard Caring

Fashion and restaurants

David Harding

Hedge fund

Nat Rothschild

Finance

Eduard Shifrin

Investment

Sir Paul McCartney

Music and transport

Nancy Shevell

Music and transport

Ruth Parasol

Gambling

Russ DeLeon

Gambling

Robert Agostinelli

Finance

Johan Eliasch

Sports Equipment

Andy Currie

Chemicals

May Makhzoumi

Industry

Fouad Makhzoumi

Industry

John Reece

Chemicals

Marcus Evans

Business Services

Dennis Gillings

Pharmaceuticals

 

 

Оставайтесь с нами. Добавьте нас в "Мои источники" в Яндекс Новостях и мы позаботимся о том, чтобы вы читали только интересный и проверенный контент

Добавить в «Мои Источники» в Яндекс Новостях

Обсудить наши публикации можно здесь:

