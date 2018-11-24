АН публикует список российских олигархов из перечня интересов Великобритании
24 ноября 2018, 11:21 [«Аргументы Недели», Сергей СРЕДА ]
В распоряжении АН оказался документ, который находится на сервере правительства Великобритании. Он содержит перечень ключевых фигур, с которыми контактируют британские власти.
Документ достаточно обширный. Он включает в себя практически все мало-мальски значимые для Великобритании сферы публичной деятельности: от игроков в крикет и констебелей полиции до лордов и представителей кабинета министров. В списки включены все значимые фигуры, своеобразные генералы различных профессий. К слову, в разделе «Вооруженные силы» действительно указан перечень лиц с должностями не ниже генеральских.
В список олигархов, интересных британскому правительству попали Роман Абрамович и Алишер Усманов. Они оба фигурируют в разделе олигархов «Richlist». Там 164 фамилии. Все персоналии являются видными бизнесменами, владельцами крупнейших компаний. Рядом с каждой фамилией указана сфера бизнес-интересов.
Алишер Усманов с пояснением индустрии «Добыча полезных ископаемых и инвестиции» находится на первой строчке. Роман Абрамович на шестой строчке. Он фигурирует там как нефтяник и промышленник.
Среди фамилий, которые привлекли внимание корреспондента АН был указан Геннадий Боголюбов. Правда, его фамилия была написана с ошибкой. Там пропущена последняя буква. Вместо Боголюбова у англичан получился Боголюбо. Он украинский миллиардер. Вместе с Игорем Коломойским (которого нет в британском списке) Боголюбов был соучредителем и совладельцем группы «Приват».
В середине списка указан некий Владимир Махлай. Возможно речь идет о бывшем главе корпорации «Тольяттиазот». Известно, что он весной 2011 года официально отошел от дел. Но теперь всплыл в списке интересов правительства Великобритании.
Наконец, в числе фамилий фигурирует Евгений Швидлер. Его называют российско-американским миллиардером. По некоторым данным он поддерживает связи с Абрамовичем.
АН публикует весь список фамилий из списка Rich-list правительства Великобритании
|
#ИМЯ?
|
Industry
|
AlisherUsmanov
|
Miningandinvestment
|
LenBlavatnik
|
Investment, musicandmedia
|
Sri Hinduja
|
Industry and finance
|
Gopi Hinduja
|
Industry and finance
|
Lakshmi Mittal
|
Steel
|
Roman Abramovich
|
Oil and industry
|
John Fredriksen
|
Shipping and oil services
|
David Rueben
|
Property and internet
|
Simon Reuben
|
Property and internet
|
The Duke of Westminster
|
Property
|
Ernesto Bertarelli
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
Charlene de Carvalho
|
Inheritance, brewing and banking
|
Michel de Carvalho
|
Ingeritance, brewing and banking
|
George Weston
|
Food
|
Galen Weston
|
Retail
|
Kirsten and Jorn Rausing
|
Inhertitance and investment
|
Hans Rausing
|
Packaging
|
Carrie Perrodo
|
Oil, Gas, Wine
|
Francois Perrodo
|
Oil, Gas, Wine
|
German Khan
|
Investment
|
Joseph Lau
|
Property
|
Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber
|
Hotels, food and industry
|
Philip Green
|
Retailing
|
Nicky Oppenheimer
|
Diamonds and mining
|
Earl Cadogan
|
Property
|
Sir Richard Branson
|
Transport, finance, fitness
|
Idan Ofer
|
Shipping
|
Joe Lewis
|
Foreign exchange and investment
|
Sir Anthony Bamford
|
Construction equipment
|
Nathan Kirsh
|
Cash and carry, property and investment
|
Sir James Dyson
|
Household goods
|
Ravi Ruia
|
Energy
|
Eddie and Sol Zakay
|
Property
|
Bernie Eccelstone
|
Motor racing
|
Alan Parker
|
Duty-free shopping
|
Sir Henry Keswick
|
Property, retailing and hotels
|
Baroness Howard de Walden
|
Property (Inherited)
|
Sir David Barlcay
|
Property and media
|
Sir Frederick Barclay
|
Property and media
|
Mike Ashley
|
Sports equipment and fashion
|
Laurence Graff
|
Diamonds
|
Ian Livingstone
|
Property
|
Richard Livingstone
|
Property
|
John Whittaker
|
Property
|
Anil Agarwal
|
Mining
|
Mark Pears
|
Property
|
Antonio Luiz Seabra
|
Cosmetics
|
Lord Paul
|
Industry
|
Sri Prakesh Lohia
|
Textiles and plastics
|
Bruno Schroder
|
Finance
|
Francois-Henri Pinault
|
Fashion, Films
|
Salma Hayek
|
Fashion, Films
|
Jean Claude Gandur
|
Oil and gas
|
Farhad Moshiri
|
Industry and football
|
Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou
|
Aviation
|
Mahdi al - Tajir
|
Metals, oil, and gas
|
Sir Adrian Swire
|
Industry, transport, property
|
Aristotelis Mistakidis
|
Commodities
|
Peter Hargreaves
|
Finance
|
John Caudwell
|
Mobile phones
|
The Fleming family
|
Finance
|
Eddie Healey
|
Property and kitchens
|
Malcolm Healey
|
Property and kitchens
|
Alan Howard
|
Hedge fund
|
Poju Zabludowicz
|
Property and hotels
|
Anita Zabludowicz
|
Alki David
|
Industry
|
Alexander Mamut
|
Investment
|
William Grant
|
Spirits
|
Ajay Kalsi
|
Gas
|
Viscount Portman
|
Property
|
Clive Calder
|
Music
|
Yusuf Hamied
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
Bernard Lewis
|
Fashion and property
|
Mark Coombs
|
Finance
|
Tom Morris
|
Discount stores
|
Alex Beard
|
Commodities
|
Lord Ashcroft
|
Business services
|
Lord Grantchester
|
Retailing and football pools
|
Henadiy Boholyubo
|
Finance, Industry
|
Sir Ian Wood
|
Oil services and fishing
|
Mohamed al-Fayed
|
Retailing
|
Lord Kirkham
|
Furniture and investment
|
Ayman Asfari
|
Oil services
|
Michael Moritz
|
Internet
|
Harriet Heyman
|
Internet
|
Stephen Rubin
|
Sportswear
|
Will Adderley
|
Home furnishing
|
Simon Arora
|
Discount stores
|
Richard Elman
|
Commodities
|
The Thomson family (Andrew Thomson)
|
Media
|
Alexander Knaster
|
Finance
|
Sir Charles Dunstone
|
Mobile phones
|
George von Opel
|
Finance, Property
|
Emily von Opel
|
Finance, Property
|
Alastair Salvesen
|
Transport and plant hire
|
Robin Sheppard
|
Scrap metal
|
Sir Anwar Pervez
|
Cash and carry
|
Peter Smedvig
|
Shipping, oil and gas services
|
Sir Ken Morrison
|
Supermarkets
|
John Hargreaves
|
Fashion
|
Jim McColl
|
Engineering
|
Jim Ratcliffe
|
Chemicals
|
Wafic Said
|
Finance
|
Nadhmi Auchi
|
Finance
|
Benzion Freshwater
|
Property
|
Robert Miller
|
Duty-free shopping and finance
|
Michael Platt
|
Hedge Fund
|
Peter Coates
|
Gambling
|
Denise Coates
|
Gambling
|
John Coates
|
Gambling
|
Jon Hunt
|
Estate agency and property
|
Michael Hintze
|
Hedge Fund
|
Dame Mary Perkins
|
Opticians
|
Douglas Perkins
|
Opticians
|
Vladimir Makhlai
|
Industry
|
Ellis Short
|
Finance
|
Lord Ballyedmond
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
Richard Desmond
|
Media and property
|
Lord Sugar
|
Electrical goods
|
Chris Lazari
|
Property
|
Fred Done
|
Gambling
|
Peter Done
|
Gambling
|
The Earl of Iveagh
|
Brewing and property
|
Tony Murray
|
Plant hire, property and fire protection
|
Urs Schwarzenbach
|
Foreign exchange
|
Jasminder Singh
|
Hotels
|
Eugene Shvidler
|
Oil and gas and investment
|
Sir Cameron Mackintosh
|
Entertainment
|
Christoph Henkel
|
Chemicals
|
Roger De Haan
|
Leisure
|
Peter De Hann
|
Leisure
|
Jim Mellon
|
Property and finance
|
Frank Timis
|
Minerals, oil and gas
|
Niklas Zennstrom
|
Internet and software
|
Lord Laidlaw
|
Conferences
|
Lord Vestey
|
Meat
|
Simon Nixon
|
Internet
|
Sir Brian Souter
|
Transport
|
Peter Green
|
Mining and inheritence
|
The Duke of Devonshire
|
Land
|
Viscount Rothermere
|
Media
|
David Ross
|
Mobile phones and property
|
Peter Jones
|
Property
|
Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani
|
Ranjit Boparan
|
Food
|
Baljinder Boparan
|
Food
|
Richard Caring
|
Fashion and restaurants
|
David Harding
|
Hedge fund
|
Nat Rothschild
|
Finance
|
Eduard Shifrin
|
Investment
|
Sir Paul McCartney
|
Music and transport
|
Nancy Shevell
|
Music and transport
|
Ruth Parasol
|
Gambling
|
Russ DeLeon
|
Gambling
|
Robert Agostinelli
|
Finance
|
Johan Eliasch
|
Sports Equipment
|
Andy Currie
|
Chemicals
|
May Makhzoumi
|
Industry
|
Fouad Makhzoumi
|
Industry
|
John Reece
|
Chemicals
|
Marcus Evans
|
Business Services
|
Dennis Gillings
|
Pharmaceuticals