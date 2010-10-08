Russian doctors have started the treatment and are about to win the battle

Русскоязычый текст | English version

The diagnosis "cancer" is perceived by the majority of people as a sentence – if not to death, at least to long and painful treatment. Besides, the pleasure from recovery is frequently saddened by relapses. For this reason two years ago the whole world was shaken by the news that in Russia – the only country on a planet! – it has been registered the only medicine which allows to cure almost without serious consequences one of the most dreadful oncological diseases – which is a kidney cancer.

"Sensation" is the right word to describe what is happening now.

This phrase belongs to professor Michael Lichinitseru – to the well-known Russian oncologist, the deputy director on a science of the Russian oncological center of science of N.N.Blohina. He has said it in April of 2008, when he was representing to his colleagues the vaccine Oncophage. It includes the cages of the tumor removed from the patient in a special way. After its injection the immune system finds ability to interfere with the occurrence of new cancer cages, and also to distinguish "hidden" cages and metastasizes. It has never been done something like that before in the whole wide world.

The American company was unsuccessfully trying to register оncophage as a medical product. The attempts to make it in Europe succeed haven't gave any positive results. The powerful counteraction of chemical producers has played a crucial role who obviously aren't interested in loss of multi-billion incomes. Their business, in case of the application of the new medicine, will essentially suffer – the obvious fact: the number of relapses of illness after the application of Oncophage sharply has decreased.

Russia helped to the vaccine producers to break off the "vicious circle. The Ministry of health has given "its approve " on carrying out clinical tests in our country, and after their successful result it has allowed to register the vaccine. Besides, there was an organization, ready to provide the Russian patients with Oncophage . The organization has registered various permissions for import of a medicine in the Russian Federation without any obstacles. The price of a medicine for sale in our country has been lowered almost 2 times by diligence of the same company. In the present there is not any obstacle for preparation of the medicine in our country.

The world community welcomed the medicine registration in the Russian Federation very well.. «Registration of Oncophage in Russia is undoubtedly a huge achievement», - the director of the European school of urology doctor G.Van wrote to the director of firm-producer Garo Armen. According to Garo Armen, the registration of the vaccine in our country would help Russia to become the world leader in the field of biotechnologies and nanotechnologies by 2020.

The understanding is found

Unfortunately, in our country there are forces (first of all – producers and sellers of chemotherapeutic preparations), ready to give away the work on the advancement of Oncophage in Russia. However, it is senseless, because there are people ready to provide the Russian patients with Oncophage. The majority of supporters for the application of the vaccine is world wide known doctors ,such as leading French expert-oncologist David Hajat, the member of Presidium of the European school of urology, the main urologist of RF Dmitry Pushkar and many of their colleagues from every corner of the world. Their position is based on the results of serious clinical researches (about 700 patients have been treated, 200 of them are Russians ).The treated patients by Oncophage have disease relapse by 42 % less than those who received traditional treatment. According to David Hajata, such approach to cancer treatment is promising, providing long control over growth of a tumor and bringing hope of recovery .

In order to waken up the hope in those 16 thousand Russians who annually fall ill with a kidney cancer, first of all is necessary that the medicine becomes accessible to the citizens of the country. Among such measures is the inclusion of the preparation of the vaccine in the list of vital and important medical products that would be provided to the Russian clinics without any obstacle. It is very important to cooperate in order to provide socially unprotected citizens and the people who are in need with the vaccine. In the future it would be possible to open a laboratory for the purpose of producing the Oncophage in the territory of Russia and the further work with autoimmune vaccines.

To the honor of Russian Ministry of Health, the effort of the vaccine producers and those who are ready to import the medicine to our country, was appropriately appreciated In reply to the letter sent by the project director of "Oncophage" in Russia Elena Khachatryan to the President of the Russian Federation D.A.Medvedev, from the director of the Ministry of Health, not only they thanked us for this attention given to the problem, but also have informed that the presented materials will be attentively studied and taken into consideration, and have also promised to support to the application of Oncophage in Russia.

«The Russian centers played an important role in carrying out the clinical tests, – Sergey Gorelov, the doctor of medical sciences managing branch of urology of clinical hospital of №122 of St.-Petersburg said. During the vaccine researches a thousand of patients has been successfully treated – it will be pity, if, for the first time, the registered vaccine and realized experiments will be used widely in Europe except in our country ».